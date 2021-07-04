Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $635.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.33. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

