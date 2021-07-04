Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

