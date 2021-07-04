Analyzing The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Pulse Network and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autodesk $3.79 billion 17.28 $1.21 billion $2.63 113.21

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than The Pulse Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pulse Network and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 2 4 11 0 2.53

Autodesk has a consensus price target of $311.85, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Autodesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than The Pulse Network.

Risk and Volatility

The Pulse Network has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Pulse Network and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90%

Summary

Autodesk beats The Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

