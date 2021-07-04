Analyzing Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.31 -$4.52 billion $3.04 32.26

Sundance Energy Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Diamondback Energy -129.92% 5.73% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 3 24 0 2.89

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $94.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.