Analyzing Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dalrada and ASGN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A ASGN 0 1 2 0 2.67

ASGN has a consensus target price of $101.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Given ASGN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASGN is more favorable than Dalrada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ASGN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 8.34, indicating that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASGN has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada and ASGN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $1.18 million 19.40 -$2.47 million N/A N/A ASGN $3.95 billion 1.27 $200.30 million $4.81 19.66

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and ASGN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79% ASGN 5.15% 16.77% 8.08%

Summary

ASGN beats Dalrada on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers. In addition, it provides end to end product engineering services across various domains, including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Dalrada Financial Corporation. Dalrada Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients. The Oxford segment provides hard-to-find technology, digital, engineering, and life sciences staffing and consulting services in various skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

