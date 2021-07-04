Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $112.08

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.47. 638,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

