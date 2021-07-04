Analysts Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target at $14.25

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,793. The company has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

