Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) PT at $131.95

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.95.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

