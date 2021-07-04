Analysts Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price at $19.70

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

