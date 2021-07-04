Analysts Set Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) PT at $27.00

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 214,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,495. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. Analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

