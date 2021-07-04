Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $90.75

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 263,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

