Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $134.82

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $12,895,274 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 297,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.40. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

