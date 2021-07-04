Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $72.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

