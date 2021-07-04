Analysts Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $18.23

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

