Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRID opened at $5.95 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

