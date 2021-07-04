Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.05 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $128.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWO. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

