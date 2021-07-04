Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Townsquare Media posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSQ stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 189.71 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

