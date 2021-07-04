Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.00 million and the highest is $392.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $430.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.