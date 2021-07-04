Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Nuance Communications also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $85,164,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 1,214,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,735.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

