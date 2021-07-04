Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

LESL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,481. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

