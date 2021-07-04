Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. AECOM posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 592,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,720. AECOM has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

