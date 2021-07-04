Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.63. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

