Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.80 million and the highest is $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $306.29.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.47 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.34. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

