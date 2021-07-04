Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $17.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 162,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

