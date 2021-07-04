Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 5,922,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

