Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,333,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 212,154 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,431,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.