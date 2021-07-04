Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,662. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

