Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 14,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 723,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

