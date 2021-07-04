American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 330,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.