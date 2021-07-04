Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 551,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.20. Amedisys has a one year low of $196.96 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

