Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $155.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $165.56 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $651.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,360. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68.

Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

