Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,084 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 138,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

