Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

