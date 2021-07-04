Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

