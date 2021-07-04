Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,220,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

