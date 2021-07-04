Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 1,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.