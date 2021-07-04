Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $2.40 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.