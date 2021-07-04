Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Alteryx by 18.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $31,892,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYX opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

