AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,691,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,036,000 after buying an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

