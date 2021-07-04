AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

