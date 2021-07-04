AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 782.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 102,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

