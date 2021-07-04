AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

