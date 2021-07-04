AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

