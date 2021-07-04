AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 662 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

