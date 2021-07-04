AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.