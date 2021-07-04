AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.