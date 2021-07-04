Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,565.03

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2,565.03 and last traded at $2,564.02, with a volume of 25949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,527.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,428.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

