Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

