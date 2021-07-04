AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.99

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 1673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 112,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

