Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 10.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $56,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.75. 12,998,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,595. The stock has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

